While we're all patiently waiting for 2nd April and the next round of official Switch 2 news from Nintendo, some fans are pulling out the cork boards and red string to try and glean any more information about the upcoming console launch. We assume that word of a release date is right around the corner, but until then, this recent theory is a doozy (thanks, NME).

The rumour in question was shared on Twitter by content creator ThunderStash Gaming, and it suggests that the Switch 2 launch date is quite a lot closer than we expected: 15th May, to be precise.



According to ThunderStash, this theory is based on "logic, patterns, and solid research from the community" rather than insider knowledge or leaks, and he points to several different reasons as to how he's arrived at his conclusion. Get your fistfuls of salt at the ready, folks, we're about to dive in.

There are a couple of Nintendo-related events happening on 15th May that seem to form the backbone of the theory. First up is the launch of DOOM: The Dark Ages, a title ThunderStash believes will be a Switch 2 launch game based on Nintendo's history with the series. Then there's the recently-announced Mario Kart LEGO set — a merch tie-in with another presumed launch title in Mario Kart 9 — and the grand opening of the new Nintendo store in San Francisco.

ThunderStash seems to think that all of the above would work hand-in-hand with a Switch 2 launch, but he also points to what's going on around that 15th May date to add more fuel to the fire. The date falls in a brief 'intermission' period in the Switch 2 hands-on experience, it's a week before Memorial Day in the US and before Super Nintendo World's Donkey Kong Country expansion opens its doors. Things start to sound a little bit arbitrary at this point, but the theory states that all these circulating events give fans time to pick up the console and start the word-of-mouth cycle. Hmmm.

🎮🧩The more pieces we put together, the clearer the picture becomes; May 15th is shaping up to be the perfect launch date for the Nintendo Switch 2.



And the best part? This isn’t just speculation. No ‘insider sources,’ no leaks; just logic, patterns, and solid research from the… — ThunderStash Gaming (@ThunderStashYT) March 13, 2025

As the above tweet explains in detail, the theory also leans on last week's rumour about Nintendo allegedly already shipping out 383,000 complete Switch 2 units to North America and May currently being a "ghost town" for new releases.

Of course, we'd love to believe that the Switch 2 launch could be so close, but it all feels like nothing more than a bunch of speculation, to our eyes. Look, there sure are a lot of Nintendo events happening around mid-May, but that's far from anything concrete. The House of Mario is an ambitious bunch, but so little time between the April Direct and this theorised release date would be a very swift turnaround indeed. Hopefully the official word will come thick and fast in a few weeks.