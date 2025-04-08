Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

Hollow Knight fans have been waiting over five years for Silksong and the game has over the years bounced around from being a leading Xbox release to now a Switch 2 "2025" release.

While the game is still coming to every major platform, there have been some concerns raised following the Switch 2 Direct about the game potentially being a Switch 2 exclusive on the Nintendo front. We even had some fans voice the same worries here on Nintendo Life in the announcement post.

Silksong's marketing and PR guy Matthew Griffin has now clarified this anticipated release is coming to "both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2".

Just to clarify...



Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch AND the Nintendo Switch 2. — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) April 7, 2025

This aligns with Nintendo's plans in the foreseeable future to continue supporting the original Switch. At the moment, it looks like we'll be getting games on this platform until at least 2026, with some first-party titles already locked in including the new Rhythm Heaven and Tomodachi Life games. Metroid Prime 4 is also confirmed.

So, to reiterate, no - it seems you won't need to own a Switch 2 to access Hollow Knight: Silksong on a Nintendo platform.