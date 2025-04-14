Capcom's second fighting collection is just around the corner, but ahead of this it's actually announced a title update for the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.

It will be arriving this week on 16th April 2025 and comes with a bunch of additional features - adding resolution options, offline versus, quality-of-life enhancements, and much more. You can see the full patch notes below:

Marvel vs Capcom: Fighting Collection - Game Update (16th April 2025)

X-Men vs Street Fighter

  • Select which version to play for X-Men vs. Street Fighter! Choose between versions 960910, 961004, and 961023
Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes!

  • Change the resolution for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes! Increase graphics quality for smoother game visuals! (Original / x2)

Marvel vs Capcom: Fighting Collection changes

  • Play Versus Mode in all fighting title! Battle to your heart's content
  • Menus during online play can now be opened with a long press to avoid accidental inputs
  • Reset the game directly from the pause menu
  • View new artwork by Capcom artist Shinkiro

Bonus tracks

  • Groove out to remixes of classic songs by CAP-JAMS from the Capcom Sound Team

Included songs

  • Theme of Captain America - Arranged by CAP-JAMS
  • Theme of Cyclops - Arranged by CAP-JAMS
  • Theme of Jin - Arranged by CAP-JAMS
  • Theme of Captain Commando - Arranged by Cap-Jams

Capcom has also confirmed it will be bringing the resolution option, offline versus, menu button settings, and game reset to the Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

Will you be checking out this new update? Let us know in the comments.