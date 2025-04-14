Capcom's second fighting collection is just around the corner, but ahead of this it's actually announced a title update for the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.
It will be arriving this week on 16th April 2025 and comes with a bunch of additional features - adding resolution options, offline versus, quality-of-life enhancements, and much more. You can see the full patch notes below:
Marvel vs Capcom: Fighting Collection - Game Update (16th April 2025)
X-Men vs Street Fighter
- Select which version to play for X-Men vs. Street Fighter! Choose between versions 960910, 961004, and 961023
Marvel vs Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes!
- Change the resolution for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes! Increase graphics quality for smoother game visuals! (Original / x2)
Marvel vs Capcom: Fighting Collection changes
- Play Versus Mode in all fighting title! Battle to your heart's content
- Menus during online play can now be opened with a long press to avoid accidental inputs
- Reset the game directly from the pause menu
- View new artwork by Capcom artist Shinkiro
Bonus tracks
- Groove out to remixes of classic songs by CAP-JAMS from the Capcom Sound Team
Included songs
- Theme of Captain America - Arranged by CAP-JAMS
- Theme of Cyclops - Arranged by CAP-JAMS
- Theme of Jin - Arranged by CAP-JAMS
- Theme of Captain Commando - Arranged by Cap-Jams
Capcom has also confirmed it will be bringing the resolution option, offline versus, menu button settings, and game reset to the Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.