Last week saw the release of GungHo's Lunar Remastered Collection. While those who chose to go the digital route will undoubtedly have been tucking into this pair of classic RPGs over the weekend, many fans who ordered a boxed copy haven't been as lucky.

To say that Lunar's physical release has got off to a tricky start would be an understatement. The game initially launched as an Amazon exclusive in North America for $55, but with no pre-order period, many fans were quickly hit with a 'sold out' message.

And the same can be said for other outlets. One of the Nintendo Life team ordered a copy from Play Asia after being informed that it would ship on launch date (18th April), but has now been told that the store is "waiting for stock". The North American physical copy remains out of stock from most retailers — though the EU release is still available on Amazon — while those keen to nab a copy are met with beefy price hikes from eBay listings (most appearing around the £120 mark).

Aware of these stock issues, GungHo took to Twitter last week to apologise for the physical launch, thanking fans for their support and promising that "restocks are on the way".





We're incredibly grateful for your support and are already working to produce more. Restocks are on the way—thank you for your patience.



– Jun Iwasaki, President & CEO We sincerely apologize for the limited availability of physical copies of #LUNARRemastered We're incredibly grateful for your support and are already working to produce more. Restocks are on the way—thank you for your patience.– Jun Iwasaki, President & CEO pic.twitter.com/cUoLAYmVNt April 18, 2025

Without a pre-order period, it seems this one came down to a simple underestimate of the physical demand. The RPGs have built up a loyal following since their SEGA CD (and subsequent PS1 remaster) launches, so it makes sense that more than a handful of fans would want to get their hands on a shiny new addition to the shelf. At least, it makes sense to us...

Let's hope the restocks don't take too long to materialise, hey? We had a decent enough time with Lunar Remastered Collection on Switch, stating in our review that while the new package makes some changes that are difficult to see past, the RPG pair are still "bursting with charm and wit that many RPGs today lack".