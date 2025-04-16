At the end of this week, fans of classic turn-based RPGs, charming characters, and a hefty dose of cheesy '90s humour will be celebrating, as the Lunar Remastered Collection launches on Switch (and other platforms).

Lunar is one of those series that, if you're in JRPG circles, you've almost definitely heard of, even if you haven't played them. Originating on the Sega CD, before receiving Sega Saturn and PS1 upgrades, both Lunar: Silver Star Story and Lunar: Eternal Blue are beloved and revered by those who grew up playing them.

And, one of the biggest reasons they have such a widespread reputation among fans is in part due to some incredible Collector's Editions back when the PS1 versions of the games released. Working Designs, the studio responsible for localising the Sega CD and PS1 releases, gained a reputation for putting together elaborate special editions of games on the PlayStation. There are entire communities dedicated to getting hold of these rare sets.

The two Lunar games brought us the most famous ones of the bunch. Silver Star Story Complete came with a hardback guide, a cloth map, and a puppet of villain Ghaleon, while Eternal Blue Complete also had those first two alongside a replica pendant and character standees, among other things For the time, they were premium, and they still outdo most special editions in 2025.

Well, GungHo — the publisher of this new remaster — was kind enough to send us a rather beautiful press kit that echoes the quality and variety of those '90s sets. It definitely had us yearning for our younger days, just as the games themselves do.

The kit contains a t-shirt, a medium-sized gaming mousepad, a beautiful cloth poster featuring series artist Toshiyuki Kubooka's new art, a lenticular card, a collection of bromide cards — replicas of the in-game cards of characters you collect in game, named after a type of Japanese portrait photos of famous singers, actors, geishas, sports stars, etc. — and, our favourite, a stunning acrylic diorama featuring scenes from both games.

So, it's a chunky one — why don't we have a little look?

We wish these were available to fans, as die-hard lovers of Lunar would love to add this to their collection. You can enter a competition with GungHo for a chance at winning a set (and a digital copy of the game), at least, so it's worth a shot!

But for now, we're sure lots of you are waiting for this Friday when Lunar Remastered Collection drops on Switch. We think this is a pretty good version of both games, awarding the collection a 7/10, saying "if you like RPGs, they’ll almost definitely bring a smile to your face."

What do you think of this little set of goodies? Do you happen to own the PS1 Collector's Editions? Let us know if you're excited for Lunar in the comments.