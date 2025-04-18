Sorry, everyone! We were a little distracted by yesterday's Mario Kart World Direct and had to push the latest numbers from Famitsu aside for a little while. But have no fear, we're back to provide the latest look at the Japanese charts.

Much like last time, it has been a pretty quiet week in the wake of Nintendo opening the floodgates on Switch 2, but Super Mario Party Jamboree has still managed to find itself on top with an additional 6,146 sales — just imagine the numbers once the + Jamboree TV expansion drops.

We've got a new entry at eighth in the shape of Hakama Inc.'s Progress Orders, which managed to shift 3,349 units in its first week, but other than that, it's business as usual. Monster Hunter Wilds stands as the only non-Switch entry, and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is still holding onto a top-five spot, which is more than can be said for its UK performance.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (7th - 13th Apr) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 7,041 1,264,884 2

Monster Hunter Wilds PS5 6,149 793,546 3 Minecraft Switch 5,208 3,857,392 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 4,299 6,303,574 5 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Switch 3,774 101,429 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 3,550 8,106,663 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Switch 3,414 253,335 8 Progress Orders Switch 3,349 NEW 9 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 2,712 1,573,028 10 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 2,543 5,745,219

Hardware is much the same as we've come to expect in recent weeks, with pretty sluggish sales across the board. That said, the Switch family still comes out firmly on top, with the three SKUs combining for 25,035, and the three PS5 models totalling 8,866. Oh yeah, the Xboxes come in with a total of 196 weekly sales, but let's not dwell on that...

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (7th - 13th Apr) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 14,064 8,941,474 2 Switch Lite 8,409 6,524,751 3 PlayStation 5 5,210 5,636,963 4 Switch 2,562 20,089,166 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 2,534 195,315 6 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,122 964,885 7 Xbox Series S 101 333,883 8 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 58 20,149 9 Xbox Series X 37 319,706 10 PlayStation 4 17 7,929,425

< Previous charts