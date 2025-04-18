Sorry, everyone! We were a little distracted by yesterday's Mario Kart World Direct and had to push the latest numbers from Famitsu aside for a little while. But have no fear, we're back to provide the latest look at the Japanese charts.
Much like last time, it has been a pretty quiet week in the wake of Nintendo opening the floodgates on Switch 2, but Super Mario Party Jamboree has still managed to find itself on top with an additional 6,146 sales — just imagine the numbers once the + Jamboree TV expansion drops.
We've got a new entry at eighth in the shape of Hakama Inc.'s Progress Orders, which managed to shift 3,349 units in its first week, but other than that, it's business as usual. Monster Hunter Wilds stands as the only non-Switch entry, and Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is still holding onto a top-five spot, which is more than can be said for its UK performance.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:
Hardware is much the same as we've come to expect in recent weeks, with pretty sluggish sales across the board. That said, the Switch family still comes out firmly on top, with the three SKUs combining for 25,035, and the three PS5 models totalling 8,866. Oh yeah, the Xboxes come in with a total of 196 weekly sales, but let's not dwell on that...
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (7th - 13th Apr)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|14,064
|8,941,474
|2
|Switch Lite
|
8,409
|6,524,751
|3
|PlayStation 5
|5,210
|5,636,963
|4
|
Switch
|2,562
|20,089,166
|
5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
2,534
|195,315
|
6
|PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|1,122
|964,885
|
7
|
Xbox Series S
|101
|333,883
|
8
|Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|58
|20,149
|
9
|Xbox Series X
|
37
|319,706
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
17
|7,929,425