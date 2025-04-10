Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo

Hello, yes, we're back with the boxed charts over in Japan. Apologies for missing last week, it was quite a busy one for Team NL, as I'm sure you can imagine.

This week, Super Mario Party Jamboree is once again at the top, selling another 11,487 copies. It's not the biggest increase we've ever seen, but we suspect that sales in general will be starting to slow down as the region awaits the launch of the Switch 2.

Still, it appears that many are looking to jump on the Jamboree hype train now before Nintendo drops its new console. Of course, those who own the game will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV version upon launch at an additional price, so maybe folks are looking to stock up now.

The only non-Switch game this week is, as expected, Monster Hunter Wilds at number two. Meanwhile, the rest of the charts is comprised of familiar faces from the Switch, with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition maintaining a strong performance.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (31st Mar - 6th Apr) Total Unit Sales
1

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 11,487 1,257,843
2

Monster Hunter Wilds

PS5

 11,002

787,397
3

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Switch

 8,565 97,655
4 Minecraft

Switch

 6,927 3,852,184
5

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Switch

 6,728 249,921
6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 5,798 6,299,275
7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 4,954 8,103,113
8

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

4,092

 1,570,316
9

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Switch

 3,720

5,742,676
10

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet

 Switch 3,387 5,548,286

Hardware is looking mighty fine once again, with the Switch comfortably outselling the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by quite a sizeable margin. Overall, we're looking at a total of 35,041 Switch sales over its three SKUs, while the PS5 only managed 15,212. Oh, and Xbox sold 148 units.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (31st Mar - 6th Apr) Total Unit Sales
1 Switch OLED 19,896 8,927,410
2 Switch Lite

11,391

 6,516,342
3 PlayStation 5 7,274 5,631,753
4

Switch

 3,754 20,086,604

5

PlayStation 5 Pro

3,473

 1,927,81

6

 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,771 963,763

7

Xbox Series S

 111 333,782

8

 Xbox Series X 23 319,669

9

 PlayStation 4

21

 7,929,408

10

 Xbox Series X Digital Edition

14

 20,091

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.

