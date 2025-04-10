Hello, yes, we're back with the boxed charts over in Japan. Apologies for missing last week, it was quite a busy one for Team NL, as I'm sure you can imagine.

This week, Super Mario Party Jamboree is once again at the top, selling another 11,487 copies. It's not the biggest increase we've ever seen, but we suspect that sales in general will be starting to slow down as the region awaits the launch of the Switch 2.

Still, it appears that many are looking to jump on the Jamboree hype train now before Nintendo drops its new console. Of course, those who own the game will be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV version upon launch at an additional price, so maybe folks are looking to stock up now.

The only non-Switch game this week is, as expected, Monster Hunter Wilds at number two. Meanwhile, the rest of the charts is comprised of familiar faces from the Switch, with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition maintaining a strong performance.