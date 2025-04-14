A slight shake up this week has put Nintendo out of the top 10 altogether, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe coming in at number 11. Truth be told, we wouldn't be surprised if some folks are choosing to hold back on purchasing a new Mario Kart game until World shows up on the Switch 2.

It's quite nice to see some titles here that will inevitably climb the ranks once the new console comes out, though. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Split Fiction, Hitman: World of Assassination... These are all getting Switch 2 ports on day one, so we's expect all of them to make their way up to the top of the pile come 9th June 2025 (the first UK charts week after the Switch 2 launch).

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 13 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 45%, PS5 26%, PS4 18%, Xbox 8% 2 2 Astro Bot - 3 Tekken 8 3 4 Monster Hunter Wilds 1 5 Assassin's Creed Shadows - 6

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate



21 7

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 8

Elden Ring



5 9

Minecraft

- 10

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

6 11

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



8 12

EA Sports FC 25

PS5 68%, Switch 14%, Xbox 11%, PS4 7% 1 13

Split Fiction

4 14

Atomfall



- 15

WWE 2K24

10 16

Super Mario Party Jamboree



19 17

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



11 18

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

18 19

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered

PS5 44%, Switch 43%, PS4 13% 14 20

Grand Theft Auto V

16 21

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

- 22

Hitman: World of Assassination



26 23

Sonic Superstars Switch 70%, PS5 18%, Xbox 6%, PS4 4% 9 24

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



15 25

Nintendo Switch Sports

- 26

Undisputed

- 27

Tales of Graces f Remastered

PS5 34%, Switch 29%, PS4 20%, Xbox 16% - 28

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition



30 29

Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 39%, PS5 37%, PS4 15%, Xbox 9% 12 30

WWE 2K25

- 31

The Callisto Protocol



- 32

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

- 33

Unknown 9: Awakening

24 34

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 35

Poppy Playtime Triple Pack Switch 70%, Xbox 30% - 36

Endless Dungeon



- 37

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

- 38

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III



23 39

Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 100%, PS5 0% - 40

Two Point Campus

Switch 66%, PS5 30%, PS4 3%, Xbox 0%

