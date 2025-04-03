Nintendo has officially lifted the lid on Mario Kart World, and it looks glorious. Yesterday's overview trailer was absolutely packed with features, showcasing open-world racing, new power-ups and fresh ways to make it to pole position. In fact, there was so much stuff to keep up with, that we feel like we've missed a bunch of the important details.

Fortunately, Nintendo has shared a batch of Switch 2 screenshots, so we can take our time and properly check out what Mario Kart World has in store for us (at least, until its game-specific Direct comes along in a couple more weeks and adds even more features).

There's a bunch to get through, so let's dive straight in with some gameplay snaps. First up is the all-new Knockout Tour, a non-stop race from one corner of the world to the other where you'll have to be in the upper bracket of drivers to make it through each checkpoint.

Next up, we have a new take on the Grand Prix format, where racers will have to make their way to the next course if they want to stay in the game:

Then, the feature we're the most excited about, Free Run. This mode will let you freely drive around MKW's open areas, finding new routes and checking out the sites. You can explore with pals, and a new photo mode lets you snap up pics as you go.

Finally, Nintendo shared a bunch of sweet snaps of the drivers in action. Alongside some familiar faces, Mario Kart World will also include some new drivers like Goomba, Biddybud, a Moo Moo Meadows cow and more: