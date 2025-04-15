The Nintendo Switch has certainly been somewhat of a haven for great indie games over the years, but according to publisher Devolver Digital, the console has proven to be exceptionally critical to its own success.

In its latest financial report, Devolver hailed the Nintendo Switch as its "most popular console", noting that it had sold a total of 9 million games on Nintendo's platform. As such, it's highlighted the upcoming Switch 2 as a notable opportunity, and has already revealed three titles for launch in the future: Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, Human Fall Flat 2, and Enter the Gungeon 2.

It's seems reasonable, then, that we can expect the vast majority of Devolver's major releases to hit the Switch 2 in the future in addition to the original Switch; the publisher will want to capitalise on what will no doubt be one of the fastest-selling consoles in recent years with Switch 2, but will also be hesitant to give up the 150 million+ install base for the Switch 1.

Devolver states that its overall revenue is up by 13% YoY, reaching a total of $104.8 million. The main contributing factors for this is "success of lead titles, strong back catalogue and improvement in platform deals".