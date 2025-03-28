Nintendo has shared all sorts of new and exciting reveals for the Switch this week, but it's not the only company that's been busy. Third-party developer and publisher Ubisoft has announced it will be "accelerating its transformation" with a new dedicated subsidiary for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six series, and it's backed by Tencent.

The Chinese video game company will be investing €1.16 billion (approximately 25%) for a "minority stake in the new subsidiary" valued at around €4 billion. The focus will apparently be to build and create gaming ecosystems that are "truly evergreen and multiplatform".

With this investment, the team will supposedly be able to "drive further increases in quality of narrative solo experiences, expand multiplayer offerings with increased frequency of content release, introduce free-to-play touch points, and integrate more social features".

The binding agreement with Tencent follows the formal and competitive process in exploring and assessing different strategic options announced earlier this year. Based on the careful consideration of several expressions of interest received from diverse parties, and its duty to act in the best interests of all Ubisoft stakeholders, the Board of Directors, upon recommendation from the ad hoc Committee, determined that this transaction crystalized the best value for Ubisoft’s assets and unanimously approved the proposed transaction on March 27, 2025.

Outside of this, Ubisoft notes how it will continue to "focus on nurturing the development of iconic franchises" listing Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon and The Division as a few examples. Ubisoft's co-founder and chief executive officer Yves Guillemot called it a "foundational step in changing Ubisoft's operating model" making it both "agile and ambitious" going forward.

Today Ubisoft is opening a new chapter in its history. As we accelerate the company’s transformation, this is a foundational step in changing Ubisoft’s operating model that will enable us to be both agile and ambitious. We are focused on building strong game ecosystems designed to become evergreen, growing high-performing brands and creating new IPs powered by cutting-edge and emerging technologies. With the creation of a dedicated subsidiary that will spearhead development for three of our largest franchises and the onboarding of Tencent as a minority investor, we are crystalizing the value of our assets, strengthening our balance sheet, and creating the best conditions for these franchises’ long-term growth and success. With its dedicated and autonomous leadership team, it will focus on transforming these three brands into unique ecosystems. We are committed to building a sharper, more focused organization-one where talented teams will take our brands to the next level, accelerate the growth of emerging franchises, and lead innovation in next-generation technologies and services, all with the goal of delivering enriching, memorable games that exceed players' expectations, and create superior value for our shareholders and other stakeholders

According to recent rumours, Ubisoft has multiple titles lined up for the Switch 2. And last week it launched its new game Assassin's Creed Shadows.