It finally happened! A new Nintendo release is here, and it's performing well!
Yes, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition made its debut on Switch last week and, after just two days on sale, it has landed itself a spot on the UK charts podium. Yay!
It's a nice debut for the first first-party release from Nintendo in what feels like forever, but it wasn't quite enough to grab the gold. Pole position went to Assassin's Creed Shadows this week, with Ubisoft's latest demonstrating that there's still an appetite for the series.
Last week's champ, WWE 2K25, has dropped down to sixth, while the seemingly unstoppable Monster Hunter: Wilds is barely hanging onto a top 10 position. EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are all still sitting comfortably, of course, and a new physical release of The Messenger makes a nice cameo down the bottom.
Aaaanyway, here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
NEW
|2
|Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition
|
5
|3
|Astro Bot
|
3
|4
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 42%, PS5 34%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5%
|
4
|
5
|Split Fiction
|
1
|6
|WWE 2K25
|
6
|7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|8
|Minecraft
|
9
|9
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
2
|10
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
8
|11
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
-
|12
|It Takes Two
|Switch 73%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 0%
|
11
|13
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
NEW
|14
|Bleach: Rebirth of Souls
|
-
|15
|
F1 24
|
13
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
12
|17
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
15
|18
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 48%, PS5 23%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 9%
|
10
|19
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|20
|Top Spin 2K25
|
16
|21
|MySims Cozy Bundle
|
23
|22
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 70%, Switch 30%
|
26
|23
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
18
|24
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
-
|25
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
35
|26
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 67%, PS5 21%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 4%
|
-
|27
|The Sims 4: Life & Death
|
21
|28
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|29
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
19
|30
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
30
|31
|Suikoden I & II Remaster: Gate Ruin & Dunan Unification Wars
|Switch 51%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 7%
|
NEW
|32
|The Messenger
|Switch 79%, PS5 21%
|
25
|33
|
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 72%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3%
|
22
|34
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 99%, PS5 1%
|
24
|35
|Pokémon Violet
|
27
|36
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
14
|37
|
Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 45%, Ps5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 8%
|
-
|38
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|39
|The Sims 4: Lovestruck
|
32
|40
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.