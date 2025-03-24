It finally happened! A new Nintendo release is here, and it's performing well!

Yes, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition made its debut on Switch last week and, after just two days on sale, it has landed itself a spot on the UK charts podium. Yay!

It's a nice debut for the first first-party release from Nintendo in what feels like forever, but it wasn't quite enough to grab the gold. Pole position went to Assassin's Creed Shadows this week, with Ubisoft's latest demonstrating that there's still an appetite for the series.

Last week's champ, WWE 2K25, has dropped down to sixth, while the seemingly unstoppable Monster Hunter: Wilds is barely hanging onto a top 10 position. EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are all still sitting comfortably, of course, and a new physical release of The Messenger makes a nice cameo down the bottom.

Aaaanyway, here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Assassin's Creed Shadows NEW 2 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition



5 3

Astro Bot

3 4

EA Sports FC 25

Switch 42%, PS5 34%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5% 4 5 Split Fiction

1 6

WWE 2K25



6 7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



7 8

Minecraft



9 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2 10

Monster Hunter Wilds

8 11

Super Mario Party Jamboree



- 12

It Takes Two

Switch 73%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 0% 11 13

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

NEW 14

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls



- 15

F1 24

13 16

Grand Theft Auto V



12 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



15 18

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 23%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 9% 10 19

Nintendo Switch Sports



- 20

Top Spin 2K25

16 21

MySims Cozy Bundle



23 22

Red Dead Redemption

PS4 70%, Switch 30% 26 23

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18 24

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II



- 25

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

Switch 100%, PS4 0% 35 26

Sonic Superstars Switch 67%, PS5 21%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 4% - 27

The Sims 4: Life & Death



21 28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition



- 29

EA Sports UFC 5

19 30

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD



30 31

Suikoden I & II Remaster: Gate Ruin & Dunan Unification Wars

Switch 51%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 7% NEW 32

The Messenger Switch 79%, PS5 21% 25 33

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 72%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3% 22 34

Just Dance 2025 Edition

Switch 99%, PS5 1% 24 35

Pokémon Violet

27 36

Super Mario Odyssey



14 37

Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 45%, Ps5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 8% - 38

Marvel's Spider-Man 2



- 39

The Sims 4: Lovestruck

32 40

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom





