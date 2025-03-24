Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition / Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image: Nintendo Life

It finally happened! A new Nintendo release is here, and it's performing well!

Yes, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition made its debut on Switch last week and, after just two days on sale, it has landed itself a spot on the UK charts podium. Yay!

It's a nice debut for the first first-party release from Nintendo in what feels like forever, but it wasn't quite enough to grab the gold. Pole position went to Assassin's Creed Shadows this week, with Ubisoft's latest demonstrating that there's still an appetite for the series.

Last week's champ, WWE 2K25, has dropped down to sixth, while the seemingly unstoppable Monster Hunter: Wilds is barely hanging onto a top 10 position. EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are all still sitting comfortably, of course, and a new physical release of The Messenger makes a nice cameo down the bottom.

Aaaanyway, here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Assassin's Creed Shadows

NEW

 2 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

5

 3
 Astro Bot

3

 4
 EA Sports FC 25
 Switch 42%, PS5 34%, PS4 19%, Xbox Series 5%

4

5

 Split Fiction

1

 6
 WWE 2K25

6

 7
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

 8
 Minecraft

9

 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2

 10
 Monster Hunter Wilds

8

 11
 Super Mario Party Jamboree

-

 12
 It Takes Two
 Switch 73%, PS4 27%, Xbox Series 0%

11

 13
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

NEW

 14
 Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

-

 15

F1 24

13

 16
 Grand Theft Auto V

12

 17
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15

 18
 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 23%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 9%

10

 19
 Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 20
 Top Spin 2K25

16

 21
 MySims Cozy Bundle

23

 22
 Red Dead Redemption
 PS4 70%, Switch 30%

26

 23
 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

18

 24
 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

-

 25
 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

Switch 100%, PS4 0%

35

 26
 Sonic Superstars Switch 67%, PS5 21%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 4%

-

 27
 The Sims 4: Life & Death

21

 28
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 29
 EA Sports UFC 5

19

 30
 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

30

 31
 Suikoden I & II Remaster: Gate Ruin & Dunan Unification Wars
 Switch 51%, PS5 42%, Xbox Series 7%

NEW

 32
 The Messenger Switch 79%, PS5 21%

25

 33

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 PS5 72%, Switch 22%, Xbox Series 3%, PS4 3%

22

 34
 Just Dance 2025 Edition
 Switch 99%, PS5 1%

24

 35
 Pokémon Violet

27

 36
 Super Mario Odyssey

14

 37

Sonic X Shadow Generations

 Switch 45%, Ps5 39%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 8%

-

 38
 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

-

 39
 The Sims 4: Lovestruck

32

 40
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.