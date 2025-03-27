We Nintendo fans felt a bit like that Squidward looking out the window meme when Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, Xbox and PS5 last week. Sure, a game the size of Ubisoft's latest was never going to end up on Switch, but that doesn't mean we have to rule out all Nintendo consoles.

Yes, the mighty 3DS has struck once again. After we saw it tackling ATLUS' Metaphor: ReFantazio last year, we knew it would only be a matter of time before it took on another big hitter, and it's done exactly that. We never thought we'd see an Assassin's Creed game running on our beloved clamshell, but here we are (thanks for the heads up, GamesRadar).

The latest display of 3DS wizardry comes from content creator Bob Wulff, who recently took to Twitter to showcase his New 3DS XL playing the samurai adventure.

Of course, this isn't anything native, with the gameplay making the most of the handheld's ripe homebrew scene to stream the game via another console on Sunshine / Moonlight, but it's quite the sight, nonetheless.

Now, is playing Shadows at a grainy little resolution and with two key buttons mapped to the touchscreen the way Ubisoft intended? We wouldn't think so. But is it still kinda funny picturing a full playthrough on the dinky clamshell? Absolutely it is.

While we didn't get our hands on Assassin's Creed Shadows for obvious reasons, our friends over at Push Square seemed to have a jolly good time with it, granting it an 8/10 in their review and calling it "one of the strongest overall entries in the series". Fingers crossed for Switch 2 then, eh?