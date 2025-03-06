Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

The manga series Baki the Grappler will be getting a Super Punch-Out!! style 2D action game for Switch this September.

This particular entry, officially known as Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, is based on the Netflix anime and is published by Purple Play and developed by Purple Tree, who also worked on the Punch-Out!! style game Thunder Ray.

Here's a bit about what you can expect:

"Enter the brutal world of Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, a thrilling 2D action game inspired by the Netflix anime phenomenon Baki. With gameplay reminiscent of the classic Super Punch-Out!!, this game blends precision, timing, and shonen-style flair to deliver a high-energy combat experience.

"Are you ready to step into the arena and claim your place as the strongest? Only the most skilled and determined will conquer the Blood Arena."

In terms of key features, there are "12 unique opponents", five locations to fight across, special attacks to unleash, an original soundtrack with a custom score, and an "epic final showdown". You can see the game in action in the announcement trailer.