Nightdive Studios has delivered all sorts of modernised retro-releases during the Switch generation and another one you can look forward to is System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster.

During the 'Future Games Show: Spring Showcase' today it was confirmed this "sci-fi horror action RPG" will be launching for Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms on 26th June 2025. This particular version, based on the 1999 classic, is "rebuilt" for modern platforms using Nightdive's proprietary KEX Engine.

It promises to offer up improved visuals, enhanced gameplay, improved performance, cross-play co-op multiplayer, mod support and much more. Pre-orders have already gone live on select platforms (with Switch pre-orders to follow) and we've also got a brief PR description and some screenshots:

"Set 42 years after the events of the first System Shock, antagonist SHODAN and her army of merciless mutants infest the starship Von Braun. Players embody a soldier who awakes from cryo-sleep with cybernetic implants grafted to his flesh. As he sets out to unravel the horrifying mystery of the derelict starship, he’ll need to hone his upgradable skills and utilize powerful weapons and paranormal psionic abilities to survive the monstrous creations of SHODAN — and endure her narcissistic god complex."

It's worth noting Nightdive's remake of the 1994 original System Shock never got a release on Nintendo platforms, so hopefully something is announced now that the sequel has been confirmed for the Switch.