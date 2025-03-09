Although we're just weeks out from learning more about the Nintendo Switch 2, new findings have surfaced ahead of the Direct broadcast - shedding light on the successor system's capabilities.

As reported by The Verge, the latest filings at the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) in the US have seemingly (and perhaps unsurprisingly) confirmed Nintendo's new and hotly anticipated system will support near-field communication (NFC), which connects with its popular amiibo "toys-to-life" line.

This includes additional information about the RFID feature, which notes how it will once again be located on the right Joy-Con controller. On the original Joy-Con, amiibo were detected by tapping the figurine on the right Joy-Con's analog stick.

The initial trailer for the Switch 2 in January showed a brief look at the new Joy-Con controller, and while not much has been revealed just yet, the biggest talking points currently are focused on the new magnetic connection (replacing the rail system) and the optical sensor for possible mouse-like functionality.

Nintendo's amiibo functionality was first rolled out for the Wii U and was then expanded to the 3DS and eventually the Switch.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

You can find out more about the new controllers for the Switch 2 in our full guide. A patent this week also appears to have hinted at potential mouse support for the original Switch Joy-Con controllers.