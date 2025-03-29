Earlier this week, Nintendo quietly confirmed the Switch 2's mysterious new 'C' button, located on the right Joy-Con controller.

We're still waiting for an official update to find out what exactly this button does, but a new rumour doing the rounds suggests it will allow you to link your Switch 2 to the original Switch system and reportedly transform it into Wii U-like GamePad device.

This information comes from "leaker extras1s" who apparently claims this is at least "one function" of this new button. The same individual is perhaps best known within the Xbox community for his Game Pass leaks.

It's already led to all sorts of reactions on community boards. Here's a quick sample via ResetEra:

AstralSphere: "Stupid and convoluted. So it's completely believable Nintendo would do this." Boards of Canada: "This is so not true. Ridiculous. What the button actually does will end up being a footnote." digit_zero: "Don't know if I buy this, but it'd enable a Nintendo Land port, so sure, let's do it." Pyro: "Lmao, I really hope this is true. Would love to play Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch 2 with my Switch 1 as a pad for the original experience." Jumpman23: "DS and 3DS games would greatly benefit from this solution. People calling it crazy, this is Nintendo. The same company that had GBA's connecting to GameCube's. They are gonna Nintendo." Dal: "I will eat my own sock if this turns out to be true"

A feature like this certainly sounds like the sort of quirky but cool concept Nintendo could implement and a dual-screen feature would potentially be a way of reviving certain titles from past generations.

Before we get too carried away, as a reminder this is just a rumour - so take everything here with a massive grain of salt.