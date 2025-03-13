Humble Games Showcase 2025
Image: Humble Games

Humble Game Showcase 2025 aired earlier before and as usual, there were a bunch of Switch-related game announcements. We've even got some DLC - so here's a quick recap in case you didn't catch the show:

YouTube Video
Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus DLC: Tanuki Kabuki - Coming Soon

"Flow gracefully through a colorful, hand-drawn 2.5D action platformer inspired by Japanese folklore. Engage in acrobatic aerial combat, unlock powerful mystical abilities, and explore an interconnected world of myth as you seek to unravel the mysteries of your origin."

Town of Zoz - Coming Soon

"Town of Zoz is an action RPG where you play as Ito, a young shaman chef adventurer as they return home to help the family restaurant. Hunt critters, gather magical ingredients, and rebuild bonds by cooking for the townspeople who need Ito’s help more than they know."

On Your Tail - Out Today

"Prepare to explore the charming town of Borgo Marina in this delightful detective adventure on Nintendo Switch, releasing on March 13th! Diana, an intrepid writer looking for a bit of inspiration, travels to the small seaside town of Borgo Marina but finds herself swept up in a string of thefts around the once-quiet town. Use your handy Chronolens to look into the past and find clues, then use your amateur detective skills to solve the problems plaguing the town!

Wild Blue - Star Fox, is that you?

Wild Blue
Image: Chuhai Labs

Wild Blue isn't actually locked in for Nintendo platforms, but we thought it might be worth highlighting here as it comes from Chuchai Labs - led by Giles Goddard (Star Fox). If we hear any updates about this one for Nintendo platforms, we'll be sure to let you know. For now, you can wishlist this Star Fox-like on Steam.

"Join Bowie Stray and the Blue Bombers in Wild Blue as they soar through the skies on a mission to save the world in this action-packed, nostalgic journey!"

If you would like to check out the full Humble Games Showcase, you can watch the broadcast in full on its official YouTube channel.

Will you be checking out anything here? Let us know in the comments.