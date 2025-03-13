Humble Game Showcase 2025 aired earlier before and as usual, there were a bunch of Switch-related game announcements. We've even got some DLC - so here's a quick recap in case you didn't catch the show:
Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus DLC: Tanuki Kabuki - Coming Soon
"Flow gracefully through a colorful, hand-drawn 2.5D action platformer inspired by Japanese folklore. Engage in acrobatic aerial combat, unlock powerful mystical abilities, and explore an interconnected world of myth as you seek to unravel the mysteries of your origin."