With the Star Fox series skipping the Switch generation, we've seen more than a few imitators step up to fill its space. But none have appeared quite as Star Fox-y as Wild Blue, an upcoming "modern take of the beloved on-rails adventures of the 90s" from Giles Goddard's indie game studio, Chuhai Labs (Cursed to Golf, Halloween Forever).

The reveal at today's Humble Games Showcase 2025 didn't showcase all that much gameplay, but reading the description and checking out some screenshots reveals more than a little Lylat System sparkle in its DNA.

Goddard was one of the programmers on the original Star Fox, and a lot of that SNES classic can be seen in Wild Blue. In this on-rails space shooter, you'll pilot Bowie Stray and the Blue Bombers through a series of aerial combat challenges. It's got anthropomorphic pilots, it's got an evil baron, it's got secrets and dog fights and manoeuvres that definitely aren't called barrel rolls. Yeah, it's Star Fox.

And the screenshots suggest this one will pack a visual punch too. You can feast your eyes on a handful below, alongside a rundown of the game's key features:

- Experience all the classic on-rails shooter action with new and modernized controls.

- Discover a rich and colorful world with stunning vistas at every turn.

- Fly through an action-packed campaign alongside a stalwart squad of allies.

- Take on exciting boss battles and dogfights against a mysterious rival squad.

- Discover secret paths and missions on your quest to take down the evil Baron.

- Become an ace pilot and master every mission through a simple and challenging score system.

We still don't have any idea of a release window nor console plans for this one just yet, with only a Steam version mentioned for the time being. That said, with so much Nintendo in its blood, we'd be surprised if Wild Blue didn't make a push for Switch (or "Nintendo consoles", as the devs seem to say these days) when it's ready for liftoff.