Sonic the Hedgehog
Image: SEGA

Sonic the Hedgehog has been around for a long time now and if you're having trouble keeping track of all the highlights in his career, don't worry - Sega's got you covered with its official timeline. This is all part of the Sonic Channel's relaunch in Japan, which has now been going strong for 20 years.

The video game series' website now includes an official timeline documenting Sonic's adventures from the "prehistory" of the series to "200 years later". It kicks off with Sonic World Adventure (aka Sonic Unleashed) and ends with the 2006 release Sonic the Hedgehog.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube799k
Watch on YouTube

Sonic fans have already noticed multiple details including the fact the Dreamcast party title Sonic Shuffle is "canon". It takes place in the "modern Sonic era" right after Sonic Adventure and before Sonic Adventure 2. Even games like Sonic 4 and Mania have also been acknowledged.

This timeline doesn't feature every Sonic game, but it seems to highlight a lot of notable points in Sonic history and lore. It even features some other spin-off games like Sonic's racing entries including Free Riders. Once again, you can check out the whole thing on Sonic's Japanese website.

Even if this timeline can be used as a guideline going forward, as already noted, there are still a lot of gaps along the way, and many games (as well as new titles) obviously haven't been included - so there are still plenty of things for fans to work out and other aspects that are still open to interpretation.

Sonic the Hedgehog
Image: SEGA

This same website has also apparently been updated with much more including a "finalised" canon list of officially recognised Sonic characters from the modern and classic eras, and how characters are connected to Sonic and the main gang.

Sonic characters
Image: SEGA

What do you think of this official Sonic history? Are there any games you would place in a particular point in Sonic history? Do you think certain other Sonic games should be acknowledged? Let us know your own thoughts and theories in the comments.

[source sonic.sega.jp, via siliconera.com, sonicstadium.org]