Sonic the Hedgehog lore, hey? More confusing that a Zelda timeline? Probably not. But there's been a lot of games, comics, TV shows, and movies, and not all of them are tied together. So Sega has said "enough is enough" and the company is now hiring for a Sonic the Hedgehog loremaster. Yes, really.
Sega of America has posted a job listing for 'Associate Manager, Lore' for the Sonic Team over on LinkedIn (thanks Kotaku!). The job is located at the company's Burbank office in California, and you'll need to be able to commute to and work from the office two days a week, with the remaining workdays being remote. The lucky candidate will be reporting to, and this is a real job, the Director of Lore and Creative Strategy.
Here's a snippet from the job description as it appears on LinkedIn:
"With both project management and creative duties, you will be immersed in the organizing and shaping of Sonic lore, canon, characters, and universes, helping to bring consistency, connectivity, and creativity to all things Sonic across various forms of media including games, animation, comics, and more."
We know that video game lore is really important, especially for long-established series — but we admit that it's a little funny and fascinating to see this as a job listing. it actually sounds pretty cool to us — imagine being in charge, or playing a part, in keeping a huge video game series' story all nicely knitted together?
Now, if you're an outsider, you might be confused. Sonic the Hedgehog has lore? And no, we're not talking Dark Souls levels of lore, but a lot is going on in the world of the blue blur. From the 1991 Sonic the Hedgehog on the Mega Drive, to this year's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, most people would have a hard time keeping up. There's Sally the Acorn, Manic and Sonia — Sonic's siblings — and Sonic's stint in a band. Don't even get us started on that time Sonic and Mega Man crossed over in Worlds Collide and Worlds Unite alongside tons of other Sega and Capcom properties. We're not even scratching the surface, here.
Interestingly, last week, Ian Flynn — Sonic comic writer and the person behind Sonic Frontiers' story — confirmed on his BumbleKast podcast (via ResetEra) and confirmed that there aren't "two universes", which is a retcon of the events of Sonic Frontiers. We promise it makes sense. Check out the podcast over on YouTube (timestamped at 3:00, where the discussion around the Sonic timeline starts).
So, Sonic's lore needs taming! And you might be the person for the job. Head on over to the LinkedIn listing to find out more about the job.
Do you think you've got what it takes to become the Sonic Loremaster? Get your sneakers on and head down to the comments to let us know.
Good luck with that. This series went from one new concept to the other that I'm not even sure that this franchise has a lore any more.
It’s Sally Acorn, not Sally THE Acorn.
SEGA consider this my job application.
TIL Sonic has Lore…. But seriously, I never paid attention to anything other than “Dr Robotnik captured animals, let’s rescue them, SUPER FAST!” And all I cared about was the levels being fun, smooth and fast.
There's even a mention to Sticks from Sonic Boom Cartoon in Frontiers lol good luck!
I think his is a good sign this they are trying to take the story in a new direction, I do feel like they should retcon a few things here and there, leave unleashed, boom probably won’t count because it’s an alternate dimension, maybe act like forces never happened, please.
[does anime person adjusting glasses thing]
Bring it on.
Don't you mean retcon of the story from Sonic Forces? (which said that classic Sonic isn't from the past, but a separate universe in which only the 2D games happened)
Beware, worrying too much about lore and continuity can be bad for the franchise.
Mario went the SpongeBob way and has little to no canon and continuity, while games constantly reference the previous games, they aren't putting the story of the previous games on the way ones.
Sonic is a sad case where they flip-flopped on caring about lore or not, and putting many, many different ideas on the franchise to the point I don't think a Sonic timeline can be properly made without contradictions.
Good for them! Sonic rules!!
I love stupid Sonic lore. As a fan, I say give me more.
currently there are bizarre mandates in Sonic such as "Classic Sonic is mute", which means that Sega decided to remove the iconic "I'm outta here" voice line in Sonic Origins. Much to the dismay of the actual fans.
So yeah if we could get Sonic's lore sorted out by someone who actually knows what's best, that'd be great.
Surely there's a wiki they can get in touch with for the necessary nerds.
