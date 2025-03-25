Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

The Nintendo Switch is a truly remarkable device. Despite falling well short in terms of raw power when compared to the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the console has nevertheless proved to be a monumental success. But what if you could boost its performance beyond what Nintendo deems appropriate?

Well naturally, we wouldn't recommend doing so, but that hasn't stopped some folks from trying anyway. A new video posted by naga on YouTube (thanks, wccftech) showcases what Switch games might look like with frame rates of up to 120fps. Now, it's important to note here that this is a modded Switch with 8GB, so what you see in the video can't be achieved with the base Switch alone.

It's a fascinating look into what might be possible, and even with the 8GB RAM, this still pales in comparison to what the upcoming Switch 2 might be capable of when it launches later this year. Though nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing, copious leaks and rumours point to the successor boasting 12GB RAM.

Nintendo's apparent focus on prolonging component life and ensuring conservative thermals means that its hardware will probably never be capable of achieving the kind of performance that might be considered "cutting edge", but it's interesting to see what's possible on the Switch with a little boost in power.

Now, give us those Switch 2 specs!