No matter how hard you went on the MAR10 Day celebrations yesterday, we'd wager that you probably didn't put as much effort into marking the occasion as Guillaume Lazert, a French fan who embarked on a two-day, 110km (68 miles) trip just to draw Mario's face (thanks, NME).

You see, Lazert is a self-professed "GPS artist", whose canvas is the walking app Strava and whose paint is... uhh, walking. By tracking his routes around Paris, Lazert has previously etched out images of the Eiffel Tower and an outline of France, but, for a MAR10 Day special, he decided to focus on something a little more gamey.

By walking 50km on Sunday 9th March and biking a further 60km on MAR10, Lazert was able to map out a giant image of Mario's face when the route is viewed in Strava. Racking up 110km in a little over 10 and a half hours sure is on the longer side of a weekend stroll, but that end result is quite the view.

Nintendeal shared the final route on BlueSky and our legs are aching at the mere thought of trying it ourselves:

A Nintendo fan and "GPS drawing specialist" walked 31 miles and biked 37 miles to draw Mario's head across the city of Paris (Artist: Guillaume Lazert; source in French) — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2025-03-10T20:15:51.573Z

"My very first video game was Super Mario 64, on the Nintendo 64," Lazert told French outlet Le Figaro (via Google Translate), "It brought back a lot of memories during these 110 km! I would never have thought that one day I would trace him in the streets of Paris, this time, it was him who played with me and not the other way around!"

Nintendo kicked off yesterday's MAR10 Day with a free Super Mario Bros. Alarmo update and a handful of discounts on the Switch eShop. We also got our first proper look at the upcoming 18+ Mario Kart LEGO, which is now available to pre-order.