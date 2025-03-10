Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Nintendo has already kicked off its MAR10 Day celebrations with new LEGO, sales and Alarmo themes, but there's plenty of fan-made goodness to get into, too. Like, for example, this stunning animation from the YouTube artist maribou, which provides a whistle-stop tour of the prized plumber's Switch adventures.

The 'SUPER MAR10 WORLD' animation is only a little over a minute long, but boy is it packed with personality. maribou reimagines iconic moments from the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, Wonder and Strikers — heck, even the Rabbids games make a cameo — and threads the movement together to create a 'best bits' mixtape of Mario's last eight years.

All of this is rendered in a gorgeously cute hand-drawn art style, and we challenge anyone to not hum the 'Make it a Mario Day' backing tune for hours after watching.

The artist has previously animated short action scenes, an opening to a fan-made Mario cartoon and a full-blown Mario gallery, but we reckon that the new MAR10 Day piece is the best of the bunch. Let's hope the Switch 2 inspires even more creativity like this down the line, eh?