It wouldn't be MAR10 Day without an eShop sale and today, Nintendo of America has kicked off just that.

On top of the previously-announced retail discounts, the MAR10 Day sale is now underway over on the North American eShop, bringing some welcome savings to games starring the prized plumber and his pals. This one will be sticking around until 16th March at 11:59pm PT, so you have a little under a week to get in there and nab yourself a deal.

Much like in previous years, the savings this time cover a range of first-party releases, with select full games and DLC packs landing a price cut. To make things that bit easier, we have assembled the following list so you can check out all of the savings at a glance. And if any of the following takes your fancy, you can always grab some eShop credit from our store before diving in.

This MAR10 Day sale is limited to the North American eShop, though those with a European Nintendo account can still grab many of the above savings in the fresh wave of Mario-themed additions to the Play On sale.