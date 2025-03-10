MAR10 Day eShop Sale North America
Image: Nintendo Life

It wouldn't be MAR10 Day without an eShop sale and today, Nintendo of America has kicked off just that.

On top of the previously-announced retail discounts, the MAR10 Day sale is now underway over on the North American eShop, bringing some welcome savings to games starring the prized plumber and his pals. This one will be sticking around until 16th March at 11:59pm PT, so you have a little under a week to get in there and nab yourself a deal.

Much like in previous years, the savings this time cover a range of first-party releases, with select full games and DLC packs landing a price cut. To make things that bit easier, we have assembled the following list so you can check out all of the savings at a glance. And if any of the following takes your fancy, you can always grab some eShop credit from our store before diving in.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube798k
Watch on YouTube
Game Discount Sale Price
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 30% $27.99
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Special Episode (DLC) 30% $4.19
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Special Episode Bundle 30% $32.18
Luigi's Mansion 3 33% $39.99
Luigi's Mansion 3: Multiplayer Pack (DLC) 30% $6.99
Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set 32% $46.98
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 75% $9.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition 75% $14.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Ultra Challenge Pack (DLC) 75% $1.70
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Season Pass (DLC) 75% $4.99
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure (DLC) 75% $3.69
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 75% $14.99
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 75% $22.49
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass (DLC) 75% $7.49
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The Last Spark Hunter (DLC) 75% $3.69
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Rayman in the Phantom Show (DLC) 75% $3.69
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 60% $23.99
Mario vs. Donkey Kong 30% $34.99
Paper Mario: The Origami King 33% $39.99
Super Mario Bros. Wonder 30% $41.99
Super Mario Maker 2 33% $39.99
Super Mario RPG 30% $41.99
Yoshi's Crafted World 33% $39.99

This MAR10 Day sale is limited to the North American eShop, though those with a European Nintendo account can still grab many of the above savings in the fresh wave of Mario-themed additions to the Play On sale.

Will you be picking up any of the above discounted titles? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]