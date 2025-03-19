It's a new era for Niantic's mobile hit Pokémon GO now that the games division has been sold to Scopely for $3.5 billion. This has naturally raised some concerns about the title's future - with some players reportedly worried about "intrusive ads" and possible restrictions on playtime being introduced.

Pokémon GO's senior product director Michael Steranka has acknowledged these concerns during a chat with Polygon and the answer is "no, that is not happening" and the stance on this supposedly won't change going forward. Here's the full exchange:

Polygon: I think the big concern is that there will be intrusive ads that will interrupt gameplay in Pokémon Go — obviously, you do have ads, but they come in a very different delivery system. Or they worry that people would be restricted on playtime and then would have to pay money to keep playing. Is that something that’s going to come to Pokémon Go? Michael Steranka: "If there’s one takeaway that I would love for people to have from this conversation, it’s that definitively no, that is not happening in Pokémon Go — not now, not ever. Again, Scopely really recognizes how unique this game is, and they’ve told us themselves that they would be foolish to try to change the recipe of what’s made this such a huge hit and a success. So yeah, absolutely not. We will not be building into our games any type of obtrusive ads or anything like that. I just really want to reiterate Scopely as a company, the way that they operate is they give all of their teams the agency to make the decisions that’s right for their games. And that is not something that we feel would ever be right for Pokémon Go."

So unlike certain other mobile titles that throw ads in between gameplay or ration out playtime, as long as Niantic is running the show there will be no changes like this in Pokémon GO. Steranka further notes how this transaction has been made with "true continuity" in mind - so the same "incredible team" is still working on GO:

"They [Scopely] wanted to make sure that there was true continuity here and that the operational aspects of this game did not degrade as a part of this transaction. And so that’s really important to me. We have such an incredible team working on Pokémon Go, and I would not want to continue operating this game if it meant that I didn’t get to work with the same amazing people that I’ve been able to for years and years."

Of course, mobile games are continually evolving - so every title is subject to change over time.