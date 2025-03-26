Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Following its release on the Switch last June, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is still getting all sorts of new content and game updates.

The latest one bumps the game up to Version 2.20 - adding a new Robot Smash stage (Floral Ring), stability improvements and all sorts of bug fixes. Perhaps most notably though is the release of the new DLC Pac-Man. Yes, Pac-Man is now able to roll around in Banana Rumble.

If you end up downloading Pac-Man for $4.99 USD (or your regional equivalent), bananas will be turned into pellets and other items will also be transformed into appropriately themed designs. Here are the full patch notes for Version 2.20:

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Version 2.20 (26th March 2025)

Update Content:

With the Dole collaboration coming to an end, stage and banana designs - have been restored to their original designs.

Additionally, implemented functionality for stage and banana designs to change when using Style Items from the Dole collaboration.

For Battle, added a new Robot Smash stage, Floral Ring

Added support for additional content

Made minor adjustments to stage geometry in the Ba-BOOM! Stage Scattered Stones

In Battle, fixed an issue in Banana Hunt in which bananas could fall through the ground during Fever Time.

In Battle, fixed an issue in Goal Rush in which moving past the outside of a circular goal occasionally registered the goal as being scored.

In Replays, fixed an issue in which the progress bar sometimes could not be controlled after switching from playing a replay to pausing it.

Fixed an issue in which some options would not be properly set to their default state upon resetting all options within the in-game pause menu.

Improved CPU behaviour in Battle.

Improved game stability.

Improved the display/visuals of various in-game screens and fixed other minor bugs.

If you haven't already played Banana Rumble and are curious to give it a test roll, you can always download the Switch eShop demo and try out the first three worlds of Adventure Mode. Save data will also carry over to the full game if you decide to purchase it.