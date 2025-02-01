Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has this week rolled out its new DLC update adding the Among Us crewmate.

Yes, the game where you hold emergency meetings to work out who is sus has now arrived in Sega's long-running Monkey Ball series. You can see the crewmate rolling about in the video above. This DLC will set you back $4.99 / £4.49 (or your regional equivalent).

Some other skins that have been added to Banana Rumble so far include Hatsune Miku, Godzilla, Axel from Crazy Taxi, Beat from Jet Set Radio and multiple characters from the Sonic universe, including the OG version of Amy.

And if you're still not sure about this game, there's actually a demo you can download from the Switch eShop right now. When this game rolled out on the Switch last June, we thought the single-player was super, but weren't quite as impressed with the multiplayer. Since then, there have also been multiple game updates.