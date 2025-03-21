Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

During the Future Games Show today, Capcom chimed in with another look and some more information about the Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster, slicing its way onto the Switch this May.

One of the highlights from the game's director Motohide Eshiro was about the new "Hell" mode - which he describes as an "extremely hard difficulty mode". If you get hit even once by an enemy it's game over and surprisingly, he hasn't even been able to complete it himself yet:

"I haven't been able to complete it myself yet, but some members of the staff have been able to pull it off - so I hope everyone tries it out to see if they can get through it."

This mode will follow on from the "Hard" and "Critical" modes, so if you've already worked through those, this could be a "nice new challenge" to take on.

Apart from this, Eshiro also touched on gameplay features like the Critical Attack and how it's greatly evolved with the ability to chain multiple attacks together. Magic attacks have also evolved, as well as charge attacks at your disposal.

Additionally, minigames will be available from the start and everything is "unlocked from the beginning". You'll also be able to listen to the soundtrack at any time, with a digital soundtrack of over 40 tracks. As for special features, there'll be over 100 pieces of artwork in high-definition you can view in a gallery.

Of course, there have also been various other upgrades including "quality-of-life improvements" to make the experience more fun to play and easier. Pre-orders for this upcoming release are now available on the Switch eShop, with the game due out on 23rd May 2025.

There'll also be a bonus album selection pack for pre-orders and a save data bonus outfit for Onimusha: Warlords players.