Monolith Soft has become a huge part of Nintendo's software division and this week it rolled out Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition for Switch.

Now that the game is available, it's followed this up with its usual website update, where it's now added this project to its already incredible lineup of games. This same page also features Nintendo projects it's assisted (like the Splatoon series), as well as the company's past games dating back to the GameCube and PlayStation 2 era.

Monolith Soft updated their website to include Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition what a legendary portfolio... — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2025-03-21T18:17:56.421Z

The Switch generation alone has been an amazing period for Monolith Soft and this is hopefully set to continue during the Switch 2 generation now that Nintendo finally owns 100% of the company. The release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition follows on from Monolith Soft's work on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 2023.

