The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been a massive undertaking for Nintendo, with the company calling on multiple development teams to help out. As you might recall, one of these developers was the Xenoblade Chronicles team Monolith Soft.

Now that Tears of the Kingdom is out, the Japanese company has officially updated its website with the new Switch exclusive. It follows on from its recent release of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 "final DLC" last month, and also its work on Splatoon 3.

According to a rough Google translation of an official tweet, Monolith Soft helped out with the following parts of Tears of the Kingdom:

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom", for which Monolith Soft was involved in the contracted development of game design, programming, and graphics, was released by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Monolith Soft previously announced a "large scale" company expansion back in 2021, with many new roles at the time making reference to the latest entry in the Zelda series. In a more recent headcount update at the start of this year, the company revealed it had more than 260 people employed.

During the Switch's lifecycle, Monolith Soft has also contributed to projects like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.