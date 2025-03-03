Masahiro Sakurai, the legendary creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros., has been recognised by the Japanese Government's Agency for Cultural Affairs.
Sakurai revealed on social media platform X (spotted via VGC) has been listed as a recipient of the Cultural Affairs' annual Art Encouragement Prize for New Artists. But it's not for his video game development career; it's actually for his YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games.
Responding to the award, Sakurai responded by thanking the Agency and, jokingly saying (translated by Google) "Does this mean that I can call myself a cultural person?" Sakurai was also awarded the AMD Award for Lifetime Achievement.
Sakurai started his YouTube channel back in 2022 and published his final "regular" video in late 2024, with his videos covering a range of topics from game development, UI, animation, market, and his own career. The channel was last active two weeks ago, publishing compilations of some of his shorter videos.
At the end of his final video for the channel, Sakurai teased that he was working on a brand new video game. We don't know what that is yet, but we bet it's for a certain new Nintendo console coming out later this year...
Let us know what you think of the award in the comments.
[source x.com, via videogameschronicle.com]
Comments 17
MUCH DESERVED!!! what a legend, cant wait to see what hes been working on!
So he wants an award stating that he's a man of culture? Hahahahahaha!!!! I can give him that one!!
Congrats to him. Well deserved, that YouTube channel is a gem.
Congratulations to Sakurai-san, absolutely deserved!
Absolutely deserved, he shared remarkable insights into well thought out game design, which are transferrable to many career prospects and aspirations, and he did it entirely of his own violation and finance. It was incredibly generous!
As he should!!
Congratulations Sakurai, must feel nice after all the time and effort and money he poured into that series.
Congratulations! He totally deserves it
I hope the Agency for Cultural Affairs didn’t forget to SMASH that Subscribe button, hit Like, and butt-stomp the hell out of that bell icon so that it stays notified whenever hot new content drops.
Even though the series is over and there will not be any hope new content any time soon…
Totally deserved. These are the channels that should be awarded, not the ones with the most subscribers.
Absolutely deserved. 👏
Sakurai just keeps winning!
And he deserves it!
Congratulations Sakurai-San! I am looking forward to your next project and if you decide to make new videos, I will gladly watch them.
If anyone deserves it, it's this guy. Congrats, Sakurai-san!
Very good indeed, Sakurai-san.
Agree with everyone here - Sakurai-sensei truly earns the accolades!
Each of the Creating Games episodes that I’ve seen has been a fun and illuminating look into his art.
He’s in good company with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Japan’s AMD (“Association of Media in Digital”), too - Shigeru Miyamoto won that award last year!
YES, get in! He really deserved it!
I got a restraining order from the Japanese government
I really think he should be Nintendo's next president
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...