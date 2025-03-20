It looks like we've got a small update on the status of Hollow Knight: Silksong and this time it comes from the world of Xbox.

Fans of this long-awaited title have been given some hope recently with the ID@Xbox director Guy Richards acknowledging how this title is still part of the company's future lineup. Unfortunately, there's no mention of an exact date or time frame as to when it might drop in the latest Xbox Wire post, but hey - plenty of fans seem to appreciate the shout out!

Xbox: "Looking ahead, our lineup is incredible with upcoming games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Descenders Next, and FBC: Firebreak to play across the whole Xbox universe… and of course Hollow Knight: Silksong too!"

Silksong was previously announced as a "Day One" Xbox Game Pass release in 2023 and was originally revealed as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive in 2019. It's now been in development for more than five years.

Last month the game listing for Silksong briefly vanished from the Switch eShop. Thankfully, it's back up there now. Based on another Team Cherry update earlier this year, this game is very much a "real" thing and development is still progressing.