If there's one thing Geoff Keighley has been consistent at, it's telling his audience that his events probably won't be as good as they're expecting.

Take this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, for example. While we can expect to see some pretty exciting titles like Civilization VII and uh... some other games not currently slated for Switch, one upcoming banger that supposedly won't be there is Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Yes, according to Keighley, the game that has somehow become one of the most anticipated in years won't be showcased at Gamescom this year, and he stated that Team Cherry is "still cooking".

Just to get this out of the way, no Silksong on Tuesday at ONL. @TeamCherryGames is still cooking. pic.twitter.com/FlQHlc26zo August 17, 2024

Initially conceived as DLC for the OG Hollow Knight, Silksong grew substantially in scope until Team Cherry announced that it would be released as its own standalone sequel. That was over five years ago, man.

Nevertheless, there's ample reason to be excited. Hollow Knight is widely considered to be one of the strongest Metroidvanias in recent time, and scored a much-deserved 9/10 in our review. We called it "one of the finest, richest adventures you can have on Nintendo Switch".