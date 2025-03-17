Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Nightdive Studios, famed for its remarkably comprehensive remasters and ports of classics and curios alike, has announced that it is bringing I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream to the Nintendo Switch on 27th March 2025.

Originally released in 1995 by Cyberdreams and The Dreamers Guild, rights to the game were subsequently purchased by Nightdive in 2013, with a release on PC and Mobile following soon after. It was a commercial failure at the time of its original launch, but gained significant acclaim for its dystopian setting and thoughtful writing. The late Harlan Ellison, writer of the original short story of the same name, served as co-writer and designer for the adaptation.

So what's it all about? Admittedly, the trailer doesn't give a lot away, but if you're desperate to find out more, then there are plenty of gameplay walkthroughs available on YouTube. Essentially, the plot involves an AI named 'AM' who has destroyed all of humanity with the exception of five people. These individuals are then subjected to seemingly endless torture via "personalized psychodrama designed by AM to explore their greatest fears and feelings of guilt".

It's a story that deals with some pretty dark themes, as you can imagine, and it's frankly remarkable that such a bizarre, under-the-radar game is getting preserved like this for the Nintendo Switch. Kudos to Nightdive for this latest release. Let's check out some screenshots...

Nightdive is also currently hard at work in creating a remaster of System Shock 2. Recently confirmed for the Switch, there's no release date at the time of writing, but the studio has confirmed that this will be revealed at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase later this week on 20th March.