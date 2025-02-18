Digital Eclipse has announced that its Gold Master Series will be going physical via publisher Clear River Games, with boxed editions available for The Making of Karateka, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, and Tetris Forever.

The crown jewel of the collection is undoubtedly the collector's edition for Tetris Forever. Priced at $139.99 (€139.99), this will come with its own bespoke handheld unit that will play Tetris (Famicom) and Tetris 2 + BomBliss.

Also included is an exclusive soundtrack CD, tetrimino magnets, woven patches, and a poster. This will all come housed in a fancy modular tetrimino box, and it honestly looks wonderful.

The Making of Karateka and Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter story will also receive special deluxe editions priced at $69.99 (€69.99) each. These will come with unique goodies specially selected for each title, and we're really quite taken with the glasses and bandana in the Llamasoft physical edition. Groovy.

Of course, if you'd rather just own the bog-standard edition of each game, these will be available at $34.99 (€34.99) each. Pre-orders will become available from 25th February 2025 from Atari's website, Limited Run Games, and select retailers internationally.

We're big fans of all three titles from the Gold Master Series so far, awarding The Making of Karateka a score of 8/10, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story a score of 9/10, and Tetris Forever a score of 8/10.