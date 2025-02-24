Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Developer Witch Beam and publisher CULT Games have announced a release date for the lovely-looking Tempopo, a chill musical puzzle where you're rescuing floral friends who have been thrown into disarray by a storm.

Coming to Switch on 17th April, Tempopo is both the name of the game and the flowers. Using music, you'll need to guide the Tempopo through multiple levels by using the beat of the music. You'll make your way through all four seasons as you try and wrangle these chaotic little creatures.

Outside of the various puzzle levels, you can even create your own garden and create your own music using the flowers you've rescued. An adorable reward for rescuing then little folks! Oh, and even as you make your way through each stage, you'll notice that everything reacts to the music.

It's very different from Witch Beam's previous projects, Assault Android Cactus and Unpacking, and sees the studio returning to 3D visuals. But if you're curious, a demo is live right now on Steam.

Last year, we spoke to the director of Tempopo, Sanatana Mishra, and chatted about the Nintendo and '90s inspirations behind this cute little adventure. It's shaping up to be a fun one.

