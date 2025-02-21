Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image: Nintendo

Mario Day takes place next month and it looks like Nintendo will be offering a new Switch bundle in celebration.

This deal will be available at Best Buy in North America and includes a Switch OLED model (with neon blue and red Joy-Con) and a copy of Super Mario. Bros Wonder. Along with this, you'll also get a three-month subscription to the Switch Online service.

This bundle will set you back $349.99 and is due out on 1st March 2025, with pre-orders now live.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo hasn't officially revealed its plans for Mario Day this year, but we should be finding out soon considering the 10th of March is just weeks away now.

In a recent sales update, Nintendo revealed the Switch has now sold over 150 million units worldwide. This latest bundle offer follows the announcement of the Switch 2, with a full reveal to take place during a special broadcast this April.

