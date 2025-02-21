Mario Day takes place next month and it looks like Nintendo will be offering a new Switch bundle in celebration.

This deal will be available at Best Buy in North America and includes a Switch OLED model (with neon blue and red Joy-Con) and a copy of Super Mario. Bros Wonder. Along with this, you'll also get a three-month subscription to the Switch Online service.

This bundle will set you back $349.99 and is due out on 1st March 2025, with pre-orders now live.

Nintendo hasn't officially revealed its plans for Mario Day this year, but we should be finding out soon considering the 10th of March is just weeks away now.

In a recent sales update, Nintendo revealed the Switch has now sold over 150 million units worldwide. This latest bundle offer follows the announcement of the Switch 2, with a full reveal to take place during a special broadcast this April.