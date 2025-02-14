Hazelight Studios has released award-winning co-op experiences like It Takes Two, and the next one on the horizon is Split Fiction. At the moment, it's locked in for various platforms, but we're still waiting to find out if it will make its way to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Hazelight founder Josef Fares was asked about the chances of a Switch 2 release during an interview with Gamertag Radio recently, and while there's no official announcement at this stage, there could be an update in the future...

"We don't know yet, but hopefully in the future we will know more."

He suggests Nintendo fans hold out for the upcoming Switch 2 Direct, while also acknowledging the "secrecy" behind the system, which he apparently already knows "a lot" about:

"I mean, I know obviously a lot about it [Switch 2], but you know, there's a lot of secrecy behind everything so I can't say anything yet, but you will all know soon...Nintendo announced that they have a thing on April, so then we're going to know more about the console."

Split Fiction will arrive next month in March and will be followed by Nintendo's Direct broadcast in early April. Given the fact the Switch 2 includes two controllers, this sci-fi and fantasy narrative-driven action-adventure could be the perfect way to start the new hybrid system's life.