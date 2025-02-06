Sega has filed a new trademark for something called Sonic Blitz, as revealed via Chizai Watch (thanks, Sonic Stadium).

Naturally, very little is known about the trademark, but it covers all the usual categories you might expect from a company like Sega: education and entertainment, machinery, ROM cartridges, programs for home consoles, optical discs, headphones, speakers, electronic circuits...

Basically, everything that could potentially be linked to a major video game franchise like Sonic.

Honestly though, with a name like Sonic Blitz, we're making a baseless assumption that it could simply be another mobile game. "Blitz through 50 variants of Green Hill Zone in the brand new auto-runner, Sonic Blitz!"... Y'know?

Whatever it is, it's likely we probably won't find out for a good while yet. If we ever do, that is. Trademarks may not result in a tangible product for years, and for now, we've got Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to look forward to on the Nintendo Switch.

Sega recently launched its own account service for fans of the brand, with users able to redeem unique rewards and track their playtime across Sega and Atlus games. Meanwhile, the firm also recently confirmed that Sonic X Shadow Generations passed 2 million units sold after its launch in October 2024.