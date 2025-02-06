Here's what a bunch of other outlets thought about the Switch version of this release:

"Hello Kitty Island Adventure on the Switch is giving players a chance to finally get their hands on one of the biggest surprises of the last five years. While it may not be as good as games like Animal Crossing, it never tries to copy or replicate. In fact, it does a lot of things better, and offers a ton of content for you to do every single day you play."

"Playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure on the Switch after following it since its Apple Arcade debut means I got to see it grow, and this Animal Crossing style game improved since its debut. Sunblink put a lot of work in, both in terms of quality of life changes, additional quests, more events, and new content. I’d recommend someone play it more now than I did before."

"Hello Kitty Island Adventure is cute and colorful, but the mindless tasks and artificially slow pace of its daily progression make it suited for little more than filling up the dull moments of daily life."

"Although it can use improvements in some areas, the Switch version of Hello Kitty Island Adventure is absolutely worth picking up if you’ve been looking for an Animal Crossing-like game to try out and either don’t have an iPhone or are on the fence about getting an Apple Arcade subscription and prefer one-time payments. It plays well with no major performance issues"

"It provides the charm of an Animal Crossing game, but focuses on the exploration, creating moments of adventure and fun across the way. Taking a mine cart ride through a volcano with your friends is a blast, and wandering through a haunted house with Kuromi the goth character is hilarious."

Have you tried out this game on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments.