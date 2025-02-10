If you'd have told us five years ago that Batman: Arkham Knight would make its way to the Nintendo Switch, we would have laughed in your face and waddled off back to the Iceberg Lounge.

Alas, alongside its predecessors, Arkham Knight arrived on Switch in December 2023, and though it wasn't particularly very good in terms of performance (in fact, we'd say it was incredibly poor), it was nevertheless a surprising addition to the Switch library of games.

With that in mind, while the news of developer Rocksteady Studios working on a new single-player Batman game would normally go in one ear and out the other, we feel somewhat compelled to pay attention this time given the reasonable chance that it may show up on the Switch 2.

According to an article from Bloomberg looking at the current misfortunes of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Rocksteady is back doing what it does best after the dev failed to make a splash with 2024's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Plagued with delays and negative audience preconceptions, the game ultimately fell way short of Warner's expectations upon launch, leading to a loss of $200 million.

It makes sense, then, that Rocksteady would go back to the series that made it such a renowned studio in the first place, but according to the Bloomberg piece, it's likely "the new project is years away from landing". Not a particularly surprising revelation, but we reckon it's safe to assume that it's going to be a while before any official announcement is made.

Major names in the industry, including Microsoft and Take-Two, are seemingly pledging their support to Nintendo in the coming years, and with many titles from Warner Bros' catalogue showing up on the OG Switch, we honestly wouldn't be surprised to see a new Arkham game land on the Switch 2 in the years ahead. We'll have to wait and see, though.