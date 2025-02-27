Gosh, we sure have heard a lot from former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida in recent weeks, huh? Since leaving Sony, the PS vet has been pretty candid in discussing his career, interests, and just about anything else you might want to know. And now, he wants an invite to Nintendo HQ (thanks for the heads up, Push Square).

Okay that makes it sound a little more demand-y than it actually is. In a recent interview with Japanese publication Gamer.ne.jp (via Google Translate), Yoshida confessed that he has "never been" to Nintendo HQ, saying that he'd "like to visit someday!"

As industry competitors in the past, it makes sense that the Big N might not have been rolling out the red carpet for Yoshida & co. to enter The House of Mario. But now that he's left his post, it's fair game, right?

As it turns out, Yoshida never really saw two companies as rivals while he was head of the PS team, and even had a good friendship with Nintendo's Yusuke Soejima. The pair shared the desire to "promote and popularise indie games," Yoshida told the Japanese outlet, so the label of "rival companies" never crossed his mind, apparently.

It's yet another sweet little nugget from the ex-PS boss who, in podcast appearances so far, has opened up about his disappointments with the Switch 2 reveal, teased us all by talking about playing the SNES PlayStation, and has been pretty open about his takes on the industry. What's he going to come out with next?