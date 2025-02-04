Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Gosh, Shuhei Yoshida has really brought us the Nintendo goods today, huh? On the latest episode of the Minnmax podcast, the former PlayStation executive began to reminisce about the early days of his time at Sony, recalling the time that he got to play the company's first title for the fabled 'SNES PlayStation' — the CD-ROM expansion that never saw the light of day.

We're sure you already know the story, but briefly, Nintendo had agreed to work with Sony on the SNES' disk expansion, but the Big N secretly went behind the partner's back and announced its intentions to work with Phillips just moments before Sony would unveil the console. Talk about drama, eh?

Before the famous double-crossing could take place, however, Sony was working on games for the collaboration. The first of which, Yoshida recalls, was a space shooter of a similar vein to the SEGA CD shmup Slipheed. According to the former PlayStation exec, the game was "almost finished" and boasted "richer graphics than the standard of that time" thanks to the assets being streamed from the CD.

Unfortunately, Yoshida cannot remember the game's title or its development team (not even if it was developed in the US or Japan), though he said that he "wouldn't be surprised" if a copy still existed in the Sony archives. Come on, Sony, have a look will ya?

As pointed out by Gameranx, VGDensetsu was able to provide even more specifications on BlueSky, stating that Yoshida's description matches "Fortessa [/Forteza], a shmup produced by Epic Sony and (co-?)developed by System Sacom". It's an obscure shout, we'll admit, but the descriptions certainly seem to match up.

According to a forum post shared on VGDensetsu's Tumblr in 2018, Fortessa was set to be an "exclusive for the SNES CD and be a potential pack in", boasting "FMV backgrounds with overlaid sprite-based graphics". The original forum poster claimed that they were tracking down a video of the game, though the post has since been deleted, so it's unclear whether the tape was ever discovered.

Fortessa or not, there's something pretty cool about hearing the former exec. talk about taking the 'SNES PlayStation' for a spin — how many people can claim to have done that?

For the PlayStation's 30th anniversary last year, former Sony executive Shawn Layden spoke to Eurogamer about the collaboration that never was, describing the double-crossing as Nintendo leaving Sony's Ken Kutaragi "proverbially standing at the altar with his optical disc drive in his hands".

An SNES PlayStation prototype was found in the wild back in 2015, assumed to be the last of its kind. The hardware was fixed up and went on to be sold with a huge price tag years later. Now, if Sony could just check the archives then perhaps the buyer would have something to play on the damn thing!