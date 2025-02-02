Nintendo is arguably taking the safe route with the name of its Switch "successor" - confirming at the start of this year it would be officially known as the 'Switch 2'.

If you are still wondering why it's called this, or why Nintendo didn't go with a more exciting name, ex-PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has now shared his thoughts during an interview with the 'Kiwi Talkz' hosted by Reece Reilly.

When it was acknowledged how Nintendo took a page out of PlayStation's naming conventions with the use of numbers, Layden noted how it simply comes down to "brand value":

Shawn Layden: "They've [Nintendo] created so much brand value in the word Switch, why would you mess with that?"

The Switch has now shifted over 146 million units globally as of September 2024, so it's easy to see just how much "brand value" there is in the word 'Switch'.

When also queried about Nintendo's current position within the gaming landscape, Layden reiterated how Nintendo has "created its own lane" (or "Private Idaho", as he previously put it) and its future looks bright:

"Everyone respects Nintendo, they're a competitor but you respect everything they've done to create this industry that now we all enjoy and love, so I think they'll keep on keeping on and the way they do it, they've got the right people around it, the right attitude around it." "...they've been in this business a long time, they've seen all the peaks and valleys...they will continue to be successful"

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer also recently commented on the Switch 2, mentioning he thinks the system will be a "massive success" and how you don't bet against Nintendo.