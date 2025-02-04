Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 795k

Ex-PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida recently took part in an interview with MinnMax in which he described the "scariest moment" for Sony during his lengthy career (thanks, Push Square).

According to Yoshida, the moment in which Nintendo announced that Monster Hunter 4 would launch exclusively for the 3DS stood as the most shocking for him. Before then, Capcom's hugely popular franchise had gained significant momentum on Sony's PSP platform.

"The biggest shock I had from the competition was Nintendo's announcement of the 3DS. Not the hardware, but the announcement they made that Monster Hunter 4 was going to come out on 3DS exclusively.

"And they dropped the $100 price, right? So after launch, both the Nintendo 3DS and the Vita were $250. But they dropped $100! I was like "Oh my God". And they announced that the biggest game on PSP, Monster Hunter, would come out exclusively. Yeah, that was the biggest shock."

Of course, Monster Hunter has since graced PlayStation platforms once again with the launch of Monster Hunter World in 2018; a game that would go on to become Capcom's highest-selling title to date. Monster Hunter Wilds will likely replicate its success when it launches for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later this month.

Still, we can't imagine Nintendo's collaboration with Capcom on Monster Hunter 4 went down particularly well with the executives over at Sony, as Yoshida pointed out. In fact, we'd almost go so far to say that the franchise is now almost synonymous with Nintendo; particularly if Wilds ends up releasing on the upcoming Switch 2.