The Switch 2 has been a major talking point for the entire games industry in 2025, and it's even got current and former executives of certain other video game companies sharing their thoughts.

Now, the former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida has discussed Nintendo's official announcement during an interview with the YouTube channel MinnMax - admitting how surprised he was by the lack of surprises while also acknowledging how leaks can damage reveals. Here's what he had to say:

Shuhei Yoshida: "I thought the Switch 2 announcement could have been a larger reveal, it turned out to be kind of [a] sneak reveal or just a confirmation... 'this is Switch 2' and I am surprised there are not many surprises."

"...a leak is very disappointing right, even if it's for other companies you know, I feel very sorry, you know when that happens - and you know, as a person, I like to be surprised."

What did surprise Yoshida was the Joy-Con's mouse-like feature, which he thinks could pair up with games like Call of Duty now that the series has announced its return to Nintendo platforms. He also hopes Nintendo has something else up its sleeve for the April Direct:

"The only surprise to me was that mice thing that they showed...I thought because the Switch 2 is more powerful and Call of Duty is coming, so people might want to play FPS with mice, but hopefully, because it's Nintendo they use it in some more you know...amazing way, something that people wouldn't anticipate. "So I hope the next show, the beginning of April one, they will reveal something that's still hidden to us about Switch 2."

Nintendo is yet to officially confirm Switch 2 Joy-Con doubling as a mouse, although it does seem like there's an optical sensor built into the new controllers.

The Switch 2 Direct broadcast will air on 2nd April 2025. Yoshida's comments follow former PlayStation exec Shawn Layden sharing his thoughts about the Switch 2 reveal and the new device's name.