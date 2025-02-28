The new update about Pokémon Legends: Z-A has revealed all sorts of exciting details about this upcoming release and we're still unpacking everything here on Nintendo Life.

One thing you don't want to overlook is the new "series first" where Pokémon and Trainers take action in "real time" during battles. The extended trailer also notes how the trainer will have more of a connection to the battle, being able to lead their partner Pokémon and even "dodge incoming attacks".

Here's the official description about the new "real time" actions, also explaining how the size and timing of moves play a part:

In previous titles in the Pokémon video game series, Pokémon took action once per turn. In Pokémon Legends: Z‑A, Trainers and their Pokémon will move around in real time during battles, and Pokémon will unleash their moves when their Trainers command them to. In addition to type matchups, there will be new gameplay mechanics to consider, such as the precise timing for swapping out your Pokémon or using moves, the different lengths of time moves will take to launch, and how big an area the moves will impact. This unprecedented style of Pokémon battling is one of the most thrilling parts of this title.

