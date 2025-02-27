The February 2025 Pokémon Presents showcase gave us our best look yet at Pokémon Legends: Z-A, showcasing the new battle system, starters and some of the friendly faces we can expect to meet along the way.

It was a jam-packed trailer, to be sure, and The Pokémon Company has now updated the official Legends: Z-A website with a bunch of new screens, art and info to provide a slightly closer look at everything covered in the trailer's whistle-stop tour.

We have sorted through these new screens and pieces of character art and have laid them out for your perusal below. So, let's dive into things!

We'll start with the city itself. Aside from the above map, the site also shares some of the Lumiose landmarks that you'll be able to find while exploring. This includes the new "Wild Zones", which are where you'll want to head to battle and catch 'mon.

We also got a closer look at Hotel Z, the area that will "serve as your base" during the game:

The trailer showcased the new real-time battle system in action, and the following screens give a more detailed look at how it will work in practice:

Just in case you missed it, Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will serve as the three starter Pokémon in Legends: Z-A. Here they are up close, accompanied by their new art:

And while we're on faces that you should get used to, here's your avatar and a handful of NPCs that will crop up throughout Z-A: Urbain / Taunie, AZ and his Eternal Flower Floette, Jett and Vinnie:

And we'll wrap things up with a closer look at some of Legends: Z-A's Pokémon, from the new art for Legendary Zygarde's three forms to a handful of Mega Evolutions: