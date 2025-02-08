Nintendo's first release of the year was Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, so it's only fitting to make the first Tetris 99 Maximus Cup of 2025 the same theme.

With this in mind, a new event will kick off next 13th February 2025. As usual, you'll be able to unlock a new theme featuring Tetriminos, music, and art based on the latest Switch release. This event will run until 17th February 2025, so participate while you can:

"The #Tetris99 45th MAXIMUS CUP featuring Tetriminos, music, art, and a new theme from #DonkeyKong Country Returns HD is coming 2/13 at 11pm PT! @Tetris_Official"

In some other Donkey Kong news this week, Nintendo has also released a demo for Donkey Kong County Returns HD on the Switch eShop. It gives you access to three levels in the first world of the game.